Just under 250 residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 over the last seven days, and as the spike in the region continues to grow, the state health department has partnered with a private health contractor to launch the first free and open-to-the-public testing station in the area since the pandemic began.
A free testing station has been in the works for a while, the need for which only increased as cases began to spike in the Interior, Interior Alaska Unified Command spokesperson Lanien Livingston noted.
While some free testing as been offered previously, all testing stations required appointments to be made and most required a referral from a qualified health practitioner.
The new testing station was launched Monday in the parking lot of Fairbanks International Airport and was the result of discussions among local leadership and Fairbanks-based health officials as well as the state health commissioner and chief medical officer over the last several weeks, according to Fairbanks Public Health Center Regional Nurse Manager Elizabeth Burton.
The state is paying for the drive-thru station and contracting with private health group Beacon Health, Burton said Tuesday. Beacon is already contracting with the state to perform traveler COVID-19 screening inside the airport, so the location of the resident testing site seemed to be a logical choice, she noted.
The station is located in an ATCO unit located in the far end of the Fairbanks International Airport parking area.
Signs guide drivers to the parking area where individuals are directed to scan a QR code with their cellphone cameras. This will take the individual to an online form to enter basic information like name and age. It will also enter the individual into a line.
When the individual is next in line, they are instructed to drive up to the unit in one of two lanes of traffic, at which point a health worker in full personal protective gear — surgical gown, gloves, face mask and plastic facial screen — will provide a self-administered test kit. The patient will then administer the nasal swab themselves before placing the swab into a tube and returning it to the health care worker. At that point, the test is complete and the patient will be contacted when results are available.
Individuals who do not have a cellphone or whose cellphone does not have the technology to process QR codes can simply drive into the line and health workers will process the driver accordingly.
Testing will be available at the station from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week without the requirement of an appointment or referral for at least the next month, Livingston said.
This solves one of the central concerns of how to handle large-scale community testing through the winter months without needing to secure an entire building.
The one-month contract may be extended if needed.
Another drive-thru testing station, organized by the Fairbanks Public Health Center and the city of Fairbanks, will likely be launched later this month, according to Burton.
Discussions between public health officials and city of Fairbanks leadership have been in the works in recent weeks to come up with ideas for how to increase testing availability.
An ATCO unit was set up outside of City Hall for early voting in the municipal election earlier this month, and city officials offered the use of the unit for drive-thru testing after voting concluded.
The station will require an appointment and will only be available for individuals showing symptoms or who have been closely linked to a confirmed case of COVID-19, Burton said. These are similar guidelines to the current twice-a-week drive-thru testing station located at the Carlson Center.
The new center will remain operational only twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The station will be located in the city of Fairbanks Public Works lot off of Peger Road.
An official launch date and exact location will be published once more details are finalized, Burton noted.
Twenty-eight more Fairbanks North Star Borough residents have tested positive for the disease, according to a report from the state health department Tuesday.
