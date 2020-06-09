Another Alaskan has died from COVID-19, and state health officials are seeking to increase testing levels as cases continue to rise in hotspot regions around the state.
The latest fatality was of resident of the Providence Transitional Care Center, where an outbreak of the disease was identified in late May. As of Monday, 41 residents and staff members of the East Anchorage center had tested positive.
The person who died had been hospitalized at Providence Medical Center after being moved there from the Transitional Care Center when the positive results came back on the residents and staff, according to the state. The person died Sunday.
The last recorded death prior to this was that of an Anchor Point man in early May. The latest death, reported Tuesday, brings the total number of Alaskans who have died from the disease to 11.
Additionally, health officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday in residents of six Alaska communities: six from Anchorage, one from Anchor Point, one from Haines, one from Kotzebue, one from Nome and one from another community on the Kenai Peninsula. The Haines resident marks the first case for the small Southeast coastal community.
State data also shows one new hospitalization, bringing the state cumulative total of Alaskans hospitalized for COVID-19 to 49.
Six more crew members of the Alaska Marine Highway vessel M/V Tustumena have tested positive for COVID-19 after the ferry docked in Homer Tuesday.
The first crew member tested positive during a stop in Unalaska earlier this week on a voyage down the Alaska Peninsula during which the boat stopped in nine smaller communities. After the initial crew member tested positive, the state epidemiology section began work with public health officials to trace who the infected crew member may have come in contact with. Sixteen individuals were identified as close contacts, and all were isolated on the boat as it made its way back to Homer.
Once docked, all 35 crew and six passengers were tested. Those who received negative test results were free to leave. The seven total infected crew members remain in isolation aboard the Tustumena, according to a Tuesday news release from the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
The six other crew confirmed positive will be reported in Wednesday's daily case count, the state Department of Health and Social Services noted in a Tuesday news release.
Two new nonresidents have tested positive, according to state data. Both are seafood workers from out of state. Additionally, a positive case previously marked as a resident case has been changed to reflect the nonresident status of the individual –– information that was discovered upon further investigation. This marks a total of 49 nonresidents to have tested positive within the state, most of which are workers in the seafood industry.
A total of 573 Alaskans have tested positive for the disease –– 173 of which remain active cases.
Testing
The state has seen an upward curve in the number of active cases compared to the cumulative state total in recent weeks. As of May 22, about 10% of the state's cumulative total number of cases remained active. As of Monday, 30% of the state's cases were active.
Alaska was included this week in a list of 14 states and Puerto Rico that have reported the highest seven-day averages of new COVID-19 infection, according to statistics published by The Washington Post. The other states are Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Kentucky, New Mexico, North Carolina, Mississippi, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
As the state –– particularly areas in Southcentral Alaska –– see a sustained spike in cases, health officials are hoping to test as many Alaskans as possible.
Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink told the Daily News-Miner Tuesday morning that as case counts increase, the state is hoping to open up testing to more people.
This means changing the previous testing protocol that required individuals to have a physician referral to receive a test.
"We are working to try to get rid of that any way we can," Zink wrote in a private Twitter message to a Daily News-Miner reporter Tuesday.
This will be more complicated in certain areas than others. State-run facilities will adopt these protocols as soon as possible. However, Zink pointed out, testing stations set up by private facilities are able to operate under their own rules.
This includes facilities and testing stations run by Foundation Health Partners, which owns Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Denali Center and Tanana Valley Clinic.
As of Tuesday, physician referrals are still required for individuals who wish to be tested at any of the Foundation Health Parters facilities, according to Dr. Angelique Ramirez, medical director of quality for Foundation Health Partners.
However, the hospital is encouraging individuals who have "even very mild symptoms" to get tested. Asymptomatic individuals who need to be tested as part of pre-procedural screening required by the state can receive a test, and the foundation is working with various organizations across the borough to facilitate testing of asymptomatic employees as needed, Ramirez explained.
The hospital is not openly testing just anyone at this time, as state officials are hoping to begin doing.
Ramirez noted that the foundation "recognizes the value of widespread testing as an important means in mitigating the impact of COVID in Fairbanks" and is working to "streamline" the testing process, but she did not confirm whether foundation facilities will be following the state's expansion of testing any time soon.
About 5% of the Fairbanks North Star Borough's total population has been tested, Ramirez noted.
A total of 66,890 tests have been conducted statewide.
