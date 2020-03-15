Arctic Man, which has brought thousands of snowmachiners and others to the Summit Lake area for more than three decades, has been canceled due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Arctic Man President Howie Thies announced the cancellation of the event, which was scheduled to take place April 8 through April 12 in the Hoodoo Mountains, in an email to the Daily News-Miner on Sunday.
“It’s been canceled in the past because of too much snow,“ Thies said in a subsequent interview, adding that cancellation due to a public health risk has not happened before.
“There’s too many health and safety issues right now,” he said
Traditionally, Arctic Man has been a race for teams of two: one on skis and one riding a snowmachine, with the skier starting at a summit elevation of 5,800 feet and dropping 1,700 feet in less than 2 miles to the bottom of a narrow canyon to meet up with the snowmachiner in motion. The snowmachiner would pull the skier 2 1/4 miles uphill with a tow rope at speeds up to 86 mph, at which point the skier would let go and race down another slope, descending roughly 1,200 feet to the finish line.
2018 marked the last year that the race took place in that particular format. That year, in an interview with the News-Miner, Thies said, “We’re going to review it. It might come back, it might not come back. Arctic Man and its name aren’t going away, the ski and snowboard part is going away for a year. We’re going to do a reevaluation and look at it logistically to see if it’s the way we want to continue.”
As such, the Arctic Man event still occurred in 2019 but without the skiers. Likewise, this year the format was due to consist of only motorized events. Thies said that the organization's aim is to eventually bring the skiing aspect of the race back, though that now won't happen until at least 2021.
In his email, Thies wrote that 2020 would have marked the 35th anniversary of the event.
“We apologize, but due to the virus COVID-19 and for the health and safety of all spectators, racers, and staff, we are going to cancel for this year,” he wrote. “This was not an easy decision, nor was it made lightly. We have continued to closely watch and adjust our efforts. At this time, we feel this is the best decision.”
In the past, the race has attracted more than 10,000 spectators from across the country and around the world. The email noted that all parking fees will be refunded.
