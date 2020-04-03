Here we go again.
A winter storm is expected to drop from 4 to 9 inches of snow over Interior Alaska this weekend.
A winter weather advisory by the National Weather Service is in effect from 4 a.m. Saturday until 6 p.m. Sunday. Snow may be mixed with rain at times on Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday, with the heaviest snowfall expected in the hills north of Fairbanks.
Travel will be difficult. Visibility may be reduced at times. Highs will be in the mid-30s, with lows in the 20s.
Additional snowfall is expected to fall early next week, as well.