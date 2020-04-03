Socially distant snowman

Everything is so depressing, I just had to bring this to your attention. I take care of my elderly mother and every day drive out Farmers Loop to stay the day with her. This brings a smile to my face every time! I can’t take credit for it but hopefully you can find the creator and applaud them for still having a sense of humor and helping us all keep our chins up! Courtesy of Patty Olsen

Here we go again.

A winter storm is expected to drop from 4 to 9 inches of snow over Interior Alaska this weekend.

A winter weather advisory by the National Weather Service is in effect from 4 a.m. Saturday until 6 p.m. Sunday. Snow may be mixed with rain at times on Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday, with the heaviest snowfall expected in the hills north of Fairbanks. 

Travel will be difficult. Visibility may be reduced at times. Highs will be in the mid-30s, with lows in the 20s. 

Additional snowfall is expected to fall early next week, as well. 