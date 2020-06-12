The Fairbanks North Star Borough has recorded another COVID-19 case, marking the second consecutive day for the region after it had gone one month without a confirmed case.
The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, in its daily morning update, announced another Alaskan had died from COVID-19 and that an additional 15 confirmed cases had been recorded in the 24-hour period that ended at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
No additional information was immediately available about the death, the state's 12th related to the COVID-19 disease. The state announced on Tuesday that an 11th Alaskan had died.
The Fairbanks' borough's case was among the 15 announced today. The state announced three cases in the borough in its daily update Thursday.
The latest announced brings the Fairbanks borough's total confirmed cases to 89, with 83 of those patients having recovered. Two residents of the borough have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Alaska has recorded 625 confirmed cases, with 403 patients having recovered.
This story will be updated.