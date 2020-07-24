The Robert B. Atwood state office building in Anchorage has been closed due to a positive COVID-19 test among a state employee who works in the building.
The individual who tested positive was asymptomatic at the time of the test. The test was administered as a precaution after contact tracing linked the individual to a previous positive case, according to a news release from Gov. Mike Dunleavy's office this morning.
"Janitorial staff will conduct a thorough cleaning of the entire building this weekend so the Atwood can reopen on Monday, July 27, 2020," the release states.
In Fairbanks, the Fairbanks North Star Borough's Central Recycling Center will remain closed through Aug. 1, according to a Thursday notice from the borough.
The borough made the decision to close the recycling enter on July 17 after discovering that a center staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.
Six more Fairbanks North Star Borough residents are among the 59 new resident cases announced today. The other 53 cases were confirmed among 33 residents of the municipality of Anchorage, seven from the Kenai Peninsula Borough, four from the Ketchikan Gateway Borough, two each from the city and borough of Juneau and Valdez-Cordova Census Area and one each from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area, Bethel Census Area, Nome Census Area, and Yakutat and Hoonah-Angoon area.
Six more nonresidents tested positive, five of whom are seafood industry workers in the Kenai Peninsula Borough and one of whom is an individual in an as-yet-unknown location whose reason for being in the state is unclear.
These new numbers bring the total number of resident cases to 2,249 and number of nonresident cases to 499. Approximately 63% of the state's resident cases have been deemed active. It remains unclear how many of the state's nonresident cases are still active.
No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported today.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.