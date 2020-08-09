Anchorage continues to be the hot spot for COVID-19 cases, accounting for 48 of the 86 new cases announced Saturday among residents and nonresidents.
Most of the new cases — 78 — are of Alaskans. Aside from the Anchorage cases, the rest were spread around the state, including three in Fairbanks. Other communities or regions reporting new cases were Eagle River, Wasilla, Chugiak, Juneau, Palmer, Sterling, Utqiagvik, the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area, Cordova, Seward, Sitka and Soldotna.
The eight additional nonresident cases were of people in the city and borough of Juneau, the municipality of Anchorage, the Valdez-Cordova Census Area, North Slope Borough and Dillingham Census Area. The location of one nonresident cases remains under investigation.
Saturday’s update from the state Department of Health and Social Services reported the latest death as that of a male Anchorage resident in his 60s.
Twenty-six Alaskans have died in relation to COVID-19 since the first cases were reported in Alaska in March. Some of those Alaskans died out of state.
After an adjustment, the total number of Alaska resident cases has risen to 3,613, with 2,531 of those in the municipality of Anchorage. The municipality includes Eagle River, Chugiak, the Anchorage bowl area and Girdwood.
The total number of nonresident cases in the state has risen to 760.
The new cases are from the 24-hour reporting period that ended at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough has had 431 resident cases, of which 123 are listed as recovered. Five borough residents have died in connection with the COVID-19 disease.
