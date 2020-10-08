Another Alaska death has been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 59 as of Wednesday.
The fatality was that of an Anchorage man in his 70s, according to state health officials.
Also Wednesday, the state health department reported 116 new resident cases of the disease statewide. Fairbanks North Star Borough residents accounted for 33 of those cases, confirmed among 28 Fairbanks residents and five North Pole residents.
These new numbers bring the borough total to 1,389. According to data gathered by state and public health officials, about 43% of these cases have recovered.
Anchorage residents made up 59 of the new cases reported Wednesday. The rest were spread among the Nome Census Area, Seward, Chugiak, Juneau, Kotzebue, Bethel, Big Lake, Eagle River, Healy, Northwest Arctic Borough and Yukon Koyukuk Census Area.
No new nonresident cases were reported Wednesday.
The new cases reported Wednesday bring the state’s cumulative case total to 8,878. About 56% of those cases are reported to have since recovered, according to data gathered by the state health department and public health.
Five more Alaskans have been hospitalized with the virus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations to 310. Currently there are 34 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state along with another 12 patients who are under investigation and await test results.
Hospitalizations are broken down my economic region rather than community, municipality or borough. There are currently four COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized in the Interior.
Statewide there are six COVID-19 hospital patients currently on ventilators, the state noted in a Wednesday news release.
A total of 490,074 tests have been performed statewide to date –– more than 1,000 of which have been performed in the last three days.
Statewide the average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 4.28%.
However, in the Fairbanks North Star Borough –– where 252 residents have tested positive in the last week –– the average seven-day test positivity rate is 11.78%. This means more than 1 in 10 tests performed within the borough in the last seven days has come back positive.
