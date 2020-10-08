An Anchorage woman in her 70s has died from COVID-19, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
This most recent fatality brings the state's COVID-19 death toll to 60 with three deaths reported in the last week.
Also Thursday, state health officials reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 among Alaskans, pushing the state resident case total past 9,000 since the pandemic first hit Alaska in mid-March.
Fairbanks North Star Borough residents accounted for 21 of the new cases –– confirmed among 15 Fairbanks residents and six residents of North Pole. The new cases bring the borough total to 1,415. According to state data, about 42% of these cases are of people who have recovered.
The Fairbanks area remains on high alert, according to the state health department, as nearly 12% of the last seven day's worth of tests performed in the borough has come back positive. More than 850 tests have been performed in the borough in the last week.
Anchorage residents accounted for 52 of the new resident cases reported Thursday. The rest were spread among Bethel Census Area, Eagle River, Palmer, Kenai, Utqiagvik, Wasilla, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, Kodiak, Northwest Arctic Borough, Yukon Koyukuk Census Area, Cordova, Juneau, Ketchikan, Nome, Nome Census Area, North Slope Borough, Seward, Sterling, Valdez and Valdez-Cordova Census Area.
A total of 9,005 Alaska residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-March.
Twenty-seven of the new cases reported Thursday involved individuals under the age of 19. An additional 50 were Alaskans ages 20 to 39. Data collected by the state shows the largest portion of cases have been confirmed over the last seven months among individuals ages 20 to 29.
Four more Alaskans have become sick enough to require hospitalization, bringing the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations to 314. Currently, there are 32 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state along with another 14 patients who are under investigation and awaiting test results.
Six of these patients are on ventilators, according to the state.
Alaska continues to have the fewest COVID-19 related deaths per capita of any U.S. state, but this week passed Wyoming in total number of deaths.
State health officials noted in a recent analysis report that Alaska has seen a sharp increase in cases over the last week in nearly every region of the state. As such, projections show that, due to widespread community transmission, cases are increasing at a much faster rate than previously.
"An updated model epidemic curve predicts Alaska’s cases will continue to accelerate over the next week," the Wednesday report reads. "One week ago, cases were now expected to double every 105 days, with a daily projected growth rate of 0.66%. This projection has worsened, with cases now expected to double around every 22 days, with a daily projected growth rate of around 3%."
Nonresident cases, of which there were six reported Thursday, have steadily decreased since a spike in mid-July.
