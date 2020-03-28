Homeless people are still being fed and housed in Fairbanks, but life on the margins is harder because of the pandemic.
Sit-down meals at the main city soup kitchen have been suspended. Fewer places are open to duck out of the cold. Public buses are shut down. Staff and volunteers at social service providers wear gloves and face masks.
Hannah Hill, who runs the Bread Line Inc., said it’s just a matter of time before the homeless population begins to be infected with COVID-19. She fears it will spread “like wildfire” because of lack of access to good sanitation.
“That is what is keeping me up at night,” Hill said. “If they don’t have access to better sanitation, we are all at greater risk.”
For now, the impact of the coronavirus means a life full of inconveniences, such as having nowhere to use the bathroom, has gotten harder. Libraries and other public buildings are temporarily closed.
The warming center, a day shelter, has reduced its maximum capacity to nine people at a time in an effort to have good social distancing.
Hill is seeing new faces at the Bread Line, which is offering free meals to go.
Some of the normal Bread Line clientele have been absent. Hill suspects the lack of public buses is a factor. How are those people being fed? Hill did not know.
The Bread Line serves hot coffee and meals on weekday mornings, and a few people stood outside the agency on Thursday.
Vince Alexander has been staying at his uncle’s house.
“Nobody there is getting sick,” he said.
Alexander knows some people who are taking extra precautions because of the coronavirus outbreak. Some are ignoring it, he said.
“A lot of people are not worried it seems like,” he said. “Some are cautious.”
The cautious people are carrying around hand sanitizer.
Social service agencies are aware that people have fewer options for getting out of the cold, Alexander said.
“They give you a little extra,” he said. “They give you socks and gloves.”
Brandon Moore sat in his truck nearby. “I’m at the end of my rope,” he said.
He has been couch surfing and staying in his truck. The coronavirus is adding to his stress, he said.
Ron Feldhouse, who is getting around by bicycle, lamented the closing of facilities and businesses to the public.
“I can’t even use my refill mug at the Holiday,” he said of the gas station. “I don’t have access to the hospital — to the cafeteria.”
He likes the new social distancing protocols — “That works for me anyhow.” — but misses having sit-down meals.
Donations to the Bread Line from the local food pantry are down, but restaurant donations are up, Hill said.
Mike Sanders, housing and homeless coordinator at the city of Fairbanks, said the situation is fluid and agencies are adjusting to new circumstances — sometimes daily.
“We are definitely as prepared as we humanly possibly can be right now,” he said.
At the Fairbanks Rescue Mission, the largest homeless shelter in Interior Alaska, beds have been spaced out.
“All of the staff are wearing masks. Some of the guests are as well,” Sanders said. “I think people are taking it fairly seriously.”
Agencies are paying close attention to guidance from public health authorities, he said.
The city of Fairbanks put out a report summarizing coronavirus-related activities at agencies that serve homeless people.
The Rescue Mission is taking people’s temperatures during entry screenings, the report notes. The shelter has the capacity to hold 174 people. The daily average is less than 90.
“Anchorage had to use the Sullivan center because they have a much different situation than we have in Fairbanks,” the report reads. “Our shelters are bigger and have fewer guests.”
Tanana Chiefs Conference’s Housing First program has temporarily halted taking new tenants. TCC also has decreased capacity to eight guests per night at its Sobering Center.
The Salvation Army is seeing a “dramatic uptick” in its prevention and diversion program. The report attributes the spike to people who have lost jobs because of the pandemic.
The Door, a shelter for unaccompanied youths, is at maximum capacity and has established a quarantine room. The city report said “they are desperately low on N95 masks.”
Love INC. has temporarily halted its furniture and transportation programs.
Restore Inc. is conducting outpatient treatment services via telemedicine.
