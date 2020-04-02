Updated 12:20 p.m.: RavnAir Group today announced that it is further reducing its operating fleet from 30 aircraft to three, due to the “dramatic and continuing 90% reduction in passenger revenue bookings” resulting from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. A statement sent by the airline to the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner states that it “has been forced to take further actions to drastically cut costs.”
Effective today, Ravn will be reducing its flying operations by 90% “to minimize expenses, maintain service to our Essential Air Service communities, and continue flights to the other markets it currently serves with these aircraft.” These communities include: Kenai, Homer, Valdez, King Salmon, Dillingham, St. Paul, Bethel, Aniak, St. Mary’s, McGrath and Unalakleet.
“For now, this will also mean that all aircraft will be parked at RavnAir Connect and all operations there will be stopped. However, RavnAir Alaska Dash 8 flights will continue to operate,” the statement reads.
A spokesperson for Ravn Air declined requests for further comments.
The news comes following a March 24 announcement that the airline was laying off 146 employees. At that point, the Anchorage-based airline also announced a reduction in its flying schedule of 30%.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued the following statement today in response to Ravn's announcement:
“We want rural Alaskans to know the aviation industry is working cooperatively to ensure essential passenger service, bypass mail and freight service is maintained to their communities during these uncertain times. This morning I also spoke with officials from the United States Postal Service and they assured me they are working with contract carriers to maintain scheduled service to rural areas. The importance of the supply chain to rural Alaska communities is a priority for my administration.”
Ravn is a major provider of regional air transportation and logistics services in Alaska and, up until recently, had over 1,300 employees and an operating fleet of almost 70 aircraft. It provides passenger, freight, and charter flights to over 115 destinations throughout Alaska.
