Alaska recorded its single-day high of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 526 new cases being reported in the state’s daily case update today.
Of those new cases, 520 are among Alaska residents and six are among nonresidents.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough recorded 77 new cases, all of them among residents, also a single-day high. No new nonresident cases were reported in the borough.
The borough has recorded 1,966 cases among residents since the outbreak began in early March. Sixty-six nonresident cases have been reported in the borough.
Statewide, the total number of resident cases now stands at 13,012, and the total number of nonresident cases has risen to 1,052.
Sunday’s report, which covers the 24-hour period that ended at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, follows two days of high case counts. The Saturday report showed 353 cases reported on Friday, and the Friday report showed 242 new cases reported Thursday.
Dr. Anne Zink, the state’s chief medical officer, tweeted Sunday morning about the sharp rise in cases, writing that “Alaska, we need your help, [we] are on a fast acceleration ..."
Zink also tweeted that 58 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized and that eight of those patients are on ventilators.
