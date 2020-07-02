Updated 5:43 p.m.: Alaska gained 50 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest announcement from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
Of the new cases, 39 are of Alaska residents, pushing the resident total above 1,000 for the first time, to a total of 1,017.
Eleven nonresident cases were also announced Thursday, afflicting individuals in eight boroughs and census areas and raising the nonresident case count to 209.
Two of the new resident cases are of people from the Fairbanks North Star Borough, raising the total number of cases confirmed in among borough residents to 149 since the outbreak began in March. None of the new nonresident cases are from within the Fairbanks borough.
The 39 new resident cases come from 13 communities: Anchorage, 13 cases; Wasilla, nine; Palmer, four; Seward, three; Tok, two; and one each in Big Lake, Chugiak, Kenai Peninsula North, Eagle River, Fairbanks, Kodiak, North Pole and Sitka.
The combined 50 new cases announced Thursday, which cover the 24-period ending at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, continue a trend of higher case counts. Monday and Tuesday saw combined resident and nonresident case counts of 47 and 42, for a three-day total of 139 cases.
The department projects the upward trend will continue, though the projections vary for each date depending on given data confidence levels.
Dr. Anne Zink, the state's chief medical officer, in a tweet Thursday urged Alaskans to be safe outside.
"We live in the greatest playground in the world — enjoy the state in your family bubbles. If you do choose to go to a public space, please do it safely," she wrote.
Cases began rising in late May when the state began relaxing the restrictions that had been put in place to control the spread of the virus.
Of the 1,017 resident cases, 535 people have recovered and 14 have died, including some who died out of state. That leaves the state with 46% of its total cases classified as active.
