The first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccines could arrive in Alaska within the next two weeks, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services news release.
If the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 10 and Moderna on Dec. 17, Alaska will initially receive 35,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 17,900 doses of Moderna for distribution across public, private and tribal health systems. The shipments will continue throughout 2021.
Besides its state allocation, Alaska will also receive vaccines through the Indian Health Service, with the 11,700 doses of Pfizer shipment allocated for the Alaska Tribal Health System. Military service members will be vaccinated separately through a federal allocation.
The first portion of the vaccines Alaska will get in December and January will be given to hospital-based front-line health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, EMS and fire personnel providing medical services, community health aides and individuals who are required to perform vaccinations. These populations are determined based on the recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alaska COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Committee.
Since the state will receive more vaccine doses than needed for these populations, Alaska’s Allocation Committee will be meeting Thursday to discuss additional groups for the initial distribution.
Local governments and health care providers will be able to prioritize the allocation depending on the needs they see in their communities, and every Alaskan will be able to make the decision to get vaccinated for themselves.
More than 260 clinics, pharmacies and hospitals have enrolled in the COVID-19 Vaccine Program to become eligible to receive a portion of the first shipment.
Vaccination with both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines requires two doses, and “the efficacy looks to really pick up after the second dose,” said Chief medical officer Anne Zink. The Moderna vaccine is split a month apart, and the Pfizer vaccine is split three weeks apart.
“It’s really important that people get both and that they get the same vaccine type that they got the first time,” Zink said.
