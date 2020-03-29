Two recent incidents following the arrest of suspects in Fairbanks and Mat-Su Valley have prompted Alaska State Troopers to issue a warning about the legal ramifications of erroneously claiming to have the COVID-19 virus.
A man arrested Friday for driving under the influence in Fairbanks told troopers he had tested positive for COVID-19 and he hoped they’d get sick, according to trooper spokeswoman Megan Peters. It was later determined that the man had not been tested and did not show any symptoms of the virus.
A woman arrested Tuesday in the Mat-Su Valley for outstanding warrants made repeated claims that she had tested positive for the virus. Trooper personnel immediately began decontamination and notification measures. The woman later retracted her claim, but personnel and equipment were placed out of commission while troopers took steps to verify and confirm that she made a false claim.
“AST wishes to clearly remind the public that making a false claim of infection of a highly communicable disease or virus is terroristic threatening in the second degree — a class C felony punishable by imprisonment up to five years and up to a $50,000 fine,” a statement posted Friday afternoon on the trooper Facebook page reads.
Peters commented on both incidents Friday afternoon.
“Attempting to scare law enforcement by claiming you are ill with COVID-19 will not result in a get-out-of-jail-free card. If anything, it will add further stress to our dedicated public servants as well as potentially add to the charges brought against you,” she said.
Terroristic threatening is a serious crime. As per Alaska statute 11.56.807, anyone who knowingly sends or delivers — for instance, via intentional coughing, sneezing or spitting — a bacteriological or biological substance that results in a person being placed in reasonable fear of physical injury, causes evacuation of a building, public place or business, or causes serious public inconvenience, can be charged with first-degree terroristic threatening. This charge is a class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.
The Alaska Department of Public Safety is taking steps to protect its law enforcement officers during the pandemic, according to Peters.
“The public will notice some changes in terms of precautionary measures underway. The DPS is limiting public access to our facilities, canceling special events and unnecessary public contacts (i.e. community policing efforts and ride alongs), reminding our staff (commissioned and non-commissioned) about their personal protection equipment and encouraging them to utilize it appropriately and as needed, maintaining social distancing when possible, etc. If something does not require in-person contact and can be dealt with in another manner, it will be,” Peters said.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.