Essential health caregivers who provide urgent in-person services can register to get vaccinated now. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services announced Wednesday that the registration for the vaccination in Phase 1a Tier 3 is open.
To get an appointment, health workers can go to the department’s website, find the closest clinic offering vaccination on the map and get an appointment. The department also launched an app for registration for vaccination. The direct link to the webpage is http://bit.ly/vaccine_register.
Vaccination of this group of health workers will probably take a good portion of January, Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said during a Wednesday news conference.
Some hospitals, long-term care facilities and emergency agencies are still vaccinating staff and residents who became eligible previously.
The department is expected to announce Thursday who among Alaskans will be vaccinated next, during Phase 1b. The guidelines can be found at the department’s website linked above.
The state of vaccinations
The state of Alaska ranked second in the nation for the number of people vaccinated per capita, Zink said. As of Wednesday, 13,271 Alaskans have been vaccinated, 793 of them getting the Moderna vaccine and the rest receiving a dose from Pfizer.
Zink said different parts of the state are moving at different speeds in their vaccination process, with rural areas with high numbers of tribal participants advancing quicker.
In December, Alaska received 61,900 vaccine doses. For the January allotment, the state expects 27,300 doses of Pfizer vaccine and 25,600 doses of Moderna. In addition, 7,800 doses of Pfizer and 8,400 doses of Moderna will come through the federal Indian Health Service.
Over the upcoming weekend, Alaska also will be receiving a separate batch of Pfizer vaccine dedicated specifically for the second doses.
The state of the virus
The daily growth rate of viral transmission in Alaska reversed from 0.26% to -3.5% over the past two weeks, indicating a slowdown of transmission, according to a report from the health department.
“Every Alaskan who chooses to wear a mask, stay six feet from others and avoid indoor gatherings contributes to the response effort,” the officials wrote in the report.
Still, in the past two days, the department announced three more recent deaths from COVID-19 virus: a Kodiak woman and Soldotna man, both in their 70s, as well as an Anchorage resident in his 50s. These three bring the total number of deaths to 202.
Looking at Tuesday and Wednesday data, the state saw 591 new cases in two days. Of those, 46 cases were in Fairbanks, 10 in North Pole and two elsewhere in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Additionally, the Fairbanks Pioneers' Home reported two active staff cases.
Among other Alaska locations with many people testing positive in the last two days, Anchorage saw 177 new cases. Wasilla saw 97, Eagle River saw 62, Palmer saw 38 and Bethel saw 17.
The state average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 4.82%.
While most of the regions are still in the high-risk zone, two Alaska regions are in the intermediate zone: Northern Southeast Region and Southern Southeast Region.
The state hospitals are treating 75 patients ill with COVID-19, and 10 of these patients are on ventilators.
While the trends in the case growth are positive, health officials expect a new spike in January after the holiday season and urge Alaskans to avoid gatherings and spend New Year's Eve within their immediate circle.
“We’ve been on stormy seas now for a long time, for many months, and we’re still in the middle of the storm,” state epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin said. “The fortune is that we have the light on the horizon — that’s vaccines. But it’s going to be at least two or three more months before we start to see a profound effect of vaccines on our COVID incidents as well as hospitalizations.“
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.