Alaska set back-to-back COVID-19 daily case records with Sunday’s announcement of 249 new cases.
Of the new cases, 248 are of Alaska residents and one is of a nonresident, according to the state Department of Health and Social Services. Thirty-six of the latest cases are of residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough — 29 in Fairbanks and seven in North Pole.
The additional nonresident case is out of Anchorage and is of an airline pilot, according to the state’s report. The airline is not named.
Alaska reported 232 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, which was a daily high until Sunday’s report. Of the cases announced in Saturday’s report, 230 were of Alaska residents, including 31 residents of the Fairbanks borough.
The Fairbanks borough has the highest case rate in the state over the past 14 days, at 32.03 cases per 100,000 population. The borough now has recorded 237 cases among residents in the past seven days and at least three among nonresidents in that same period.
Other regions also in the high alert category include the following:
• Northwest region: 30.99 cases per 100,000 population
• Anchorage municipality: 26.31 cases per 100,000 population
• Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region: 18.19 cases per 100,000
• Other Interior region: 10.97 per 100,000 population
All other regions of the state are in the intermediate or low alert levels. Intermediate is five to 10 cases per 100,000 population.
Sunday's case update brings the resident case count to 9,686 and the nonresident case count to 1,000.
Forty-two patients are hospitalized diagnosed with COVID-19 as of Sunday's report, and 16 others who are hospitalized and considered persons under investigation for being COVID-positive. Seven of the patients are on ventilators.
No additional deaths were included in Sunday's report, which covers the 24-hour period that ended at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.
Contact Editor Rod Boyce at 459-7585. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMeditor