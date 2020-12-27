The COVID-19 virus infected 203 new people in Alaska, according to a Saturday report from the Department of Health and Social Services. Of those, 33 people were in Fairbanks, six in North Pole and one in Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Other places with a high number of new people testing positive for the virus include Anchorage with 65 new cases, Utqiagvik with 16 and Bethel with 12.
Last week officials announced the decline in rising COVID-19 cases, saying that the trend is a result of a collaborative effort of all Alaskans.
“I think there are a lot of factors involved with changes in those numbers and changes in people’s behaviors whether that was travel or whether it was decisions they made around the holidays to kind of keep the number small,” DHSS’s epidemiologist Louisa Castrodale said. “But I think all of this collectively really can snowball into showing that decrease statewide.”
The total number of Alaska resident cases is 43,990 and the total number of deaths is 199.
Four new people infected with the virus were hospitalized on Saturday, bringing the number of total hospitalizations up to 971. Alaska hospitals are currently treating 79 patients, 10 of them on ventilators.
In other news, by Friday 11,845 of Alaskans were vaccinated, with 560 people receiving the Moderna vaccine and everyone else the Pfizer.
Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink said that now that the vaccinations are taking place, it is especially important to follow the guidelines from health officials, wearing masks, reducing interactions and interacting differently.
“Let’s drive our numbers low again when we can vaccinate as many people as possible for the next couple of months so we can have our kids in school and not have to worry about people being sick and ill,” she said.
How do the vaccines work?
Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines help our bodies learn to recognize a certain part of the virus — a spike protein on the outside of the virus cell, said State Public Health physician Elizabeth Ohlsen.
“Both of them will teach your immune system to immediately recognize the virus and kick it out. Well, eat it, more like,” she said.
To do that, these mRNA vaccines take a little bit of RNA which is a blueprint of a cell.
“Your cell can make a spike protein and show to your immune system real quick, and your immune system can say, you know, ‘Thank you very much, we know what that looks like now,’” Ohlsen said.
Why will the vaccines be effective against new virus mutations?
Vaccines target the spike protein in the virus cell, showing your immune system to recognize and flight it.
The virus mutations such as the recent one developed in the U.K. either don’t change the spike protein in the virus cell or change only a little part of it, still allowing your body to defend itself against the virus, Ohlsen explained.
“Because your immune system sees the whole spike protein instead of just a little tiny part of it, your immune system learns to make antibodies for different parts of the spike protein,” she said. “So even if a little bit changes over here, you should still have antibodies to the rest of it.”
Zink added another way to understand the process.
“The spike is like a tree, and the U.K. variant is like a branch on a tree,” she said. Your body still recognizes the whole tree even if a small branch of it changes.”
