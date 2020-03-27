Alaska has seen its first in-state COVID-19 death.
A patient at the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage died due to complications related to COVID-19 earlier today, according to Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium media contact Shirley Young.
The patient was seen at the center Monday for unrelated health reasons but was tested for COVID-19, which yielded a positive test result Wednesday. At the time, the patient was at home and doing well but practicing self-isolating protocol, the center reported in a news release issued this afternoon.
However, later that day the center's Emergency Department was informed that the patient's condition was deteriorating quickly, at which point the patient was advised to return to the health center.
The patient was placed immediately into isolation upon arrival, the center reports. The patient died earlier today.
This story will be updated.
