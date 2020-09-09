After a steady stream of higher COVID-19 daily case counts for the last week, Alaska saw two days in a row with daily resident case counts below 40.
State health officials reported a total of 34 new resident cases Sunday and an additional 35 resident cases Monday.
Ten Fairbanks residents and three more North Pole residents were among the two-day total.
Anchorage residents made up another 30 of the new cases.
The other 26 resident cases from both days were spread among Juneau, Wasilla, the Bethel Census Area, Utqiagvik, Homer, Kotzebue, Northwest Arctic Borough, Sitka, Unalaska, Nome Census Area, Metlakatla, the North Slope Borough and Soldotna.
One nonresident in Fairbanks tested positive. The individual is a worker from out of state in a currently unknown industry.
These new cases bring the state resident case total to 5,833 and nonresident case total to 891.
At least one-third of the state’s resident cases have since recovered. The percentage of total cases shown to have recovered may lag due to a shortage of contact tracers and a delay in data gathering, according to Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink.
Three more hospitalizations were logged over the two-day period, bringing the cumulative hospitalization total to 235.
No new deaths were reported over the two-day period.
A total of 391,656 tests have been performed statewide to date. A total of 8,868 tests have been performed in the last week — 828 of which have been performed in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
