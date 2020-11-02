Alaska recorded 349 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to the state Department of Health and Social Services.
The total for the 24-hour period of Saturday follows Friday’s total of 447 new cases and 384 new cases for Thursday.
Those numbers are for residents and nonresidents combined, for a three-day total of 1,180 cases.
One additional death was reported Sunday, that of a Fairbanks woman in her 90s, according to the health department’s daily case activity summary.
Eighty-three Alaskans have died of COVID-19 or complications related to it. Sixteen of those are of Fairbanks borough residents.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough has recorded 98 cases in the three-day period: 79 in Fairbanks, 17 in North Pole and two elsewhere in the borough.
Most of Alaska remains in the high-risk zone, which the state defines as a 14-day average daily case count of 10 cases per 100,000 population or higher.
The current statewide rate is 44.8 cases per 100,000. The Fairbanks borough’s rate as of Sunday’s report is 34.41 cases per 100,000 population.
The Department of Health and Social Services continues to expand its staffing to deal with the virus outbreak. A tweet from the department Sunday read,
“We’re hiring! Be part of Alaska’s COVID-19 response. The State of AK and @UAACOH are hiring for a variety of positions responding to the COVID-19 challenge. Positions are available for nurses, contact tracers, admin assistance and more.”
The @UAACOH refers to the University of Alaska Anchorage College of Health.
Contact Editor Rod Boyce at 459-7585. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMeditor