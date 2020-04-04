Gov. Michael Dunleavy announced a number of additional suspensions of certain state government fees and fines as part of the Alaska COVID-19 Economic Stabilization Plan on Friday and also highlighted the availability of the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
The suspension of the fees and fines, announced during an evening news conference, are with multiple departments. The suspension is effective through May 11 unless otherwise noted.
Commissioner Julie Anderson of the Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development urged small business owners to make use of the Paycheck Protection Program, which launched Friday and is operating on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Small businesses can apply through Alaska lenders for loans from the program, which is part of the recently passed federal CARES Act. The loan is designed as an incentive for businesses to keep employees employed throughout the COVID-19 economic slowdown. The Small Business Administration will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.
“You’re eligible for up to $10 million at 1% interest,” she said. “It’s important that you work with your bankers and your accountants to be able to get your applications in, because the original amount of this program was $349 billion. And I just wanted to mention that, as of 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, there were already 12,000 loans processed worth $3.7 billion.”
Also during the news conference, Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Dr. Tamika Ledbetter said an unprecedented number of new unemployment insurance claims has resulted in the department moving staff from different divisions and hiring new employees to handle the workload. She said the more than 13,000 new claims over the course of a week “really put a strain on our employment insurance system” and that many of those putting in new claims are experiencing a “long wait.”
An outside contractor is also being brought in to improve the online application system.
“We are asking retirees to return to help us process these claims. We are hiring additional staff,” she said. “We are also wanting to assure you that additional federal support will be in the hands of Alaskans very soon. For small business owners, independent contractors and gig economy workers, for the very first time, unemployment insurance support will be available for you.”
An application system for those parties will be set up “within the next few weeks.”
While both the state and federal governments continue to roll out measures to protect the economy, concern remains over whether the legislative actions will reach all those affected.
During an online conference hosted by the Alaska Chamber Friday morning, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski spoke about some of the issues with programs included in the CARES Act. Specifically, she pointed to the State Stabilization Fund, which provides $150 billion to states for expenditures incurred in responding to the coronavirus outbreak — including things like building field hospitals and buying ventilators — as well as to offset the cost of other essential government services not budgeted for in the wake of the resultant economic downturn.
Alaska is slated to receive $1.25 billion from the program.
Funds are being allocated based on a state’s population, and the bill reserves 45% of the state’s total allotment for localities with populations of 500,000 or more. Murkowski said that, because none of Alaska’s cities or boroughs has a population of that size, all funds will go directly to the state, which will be responsible for spending it.
Murkowski also pointed out that localities will not be able to use the funds to make up for lost revenues, which is something that a number of Alaska communities are now facing.
“It had been made clear, as we received our first briefing, that local governments would be able to basically recover for lost revenues. Then when we saw the guidance come out, it was specific that those would not be considered expenditures,” she said. “Well that creates all kinds of problems for us.
“Just think about a borough like Denali Borough up north. Some 80% of their revenue comes from bed tax,” she said. “So we have made the case, and we’re on the phone with the folks from Treasury, how to work through some of the concerns that we have raised, trying to get a more clear definition how this can be made so that these expenditures are considered allowable expenditures for reimbursement.”
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, who also attended the conference, pointed out that the total amount of relief funds that Alaska will ultimately receive from the federal government will surpass $1.25 billion. He noted that the Federal Transit Administration announced Friday it had approved a grant to Alaska of $145 million.
“There’s going to be a lot more of that,” he said. “The way that we divvy it out is primarily going to be over to the state government.”
