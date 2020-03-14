Fairbanks area religious organizations are among the many entities that have been taking measures to protect against spread of COVID-19 infection.
First Presbyterian Church has begun sanitizing within the church.
“God has the power to heal, so that’s where we’re starting our whole approach, and then from the physical side, we’ve had the cleaning crews disinfect the sanctuary and the public areas with Clorox, with cleaning fluids — not just to tidy up but to clean it,” Pastor Donald Baird said.
Baird added that the church is distributing hand sanitizer at the door as long as it lasts. When the supply runs out, the church is encouraging people to wash their hands when they come to worship and when they go home.
“We’re encouraging those who have symptoms of fever or coughing to stay at home. We’re encouraging those who are at risk, who have had congenital lung problems, to stay at home,” he said.
Services at First Presbyterian Church have also changed.
For Communion last week, the deacon wore gloves, cut and skewered the common bread so people could grab their skewers without everyone touching the bread as they normally might. The greeting normally held during the middle of services has been stopped, and ushers will no longer pass around the offering plates but will instead keep hold of the plates and take them for people to drop offerings on to.
Bishop Chad Zielinski sent a letter throughout the Catholic Diocese of Fairbanks on Friday, outlining precautions.
“Parishioners, if they are ill, or suspect they are ill with a contagious illness, or are concerned that they may become ill by attending Mass, are dispensed of the Sunday Mass obligation. They should remain at home and return to church when they are well,” he wrote to local Catholics.
The diocese is taking additional precautions. Ushers are encouraged to open the doors to welcome those attending Mass, with the door being sanitized afterward; holy water fonts have been emptied; attendees will be asked to not hold hands during the recitation of “Our Father”; the practice of exchanging the Sign of Peace among parishioners has been suspended; those giving Holy Communion will be using hand sanitizer beforehand; only the priests or deacons will be drinking from the chalice; Holy Communion is recommended to be distributed in the hand of the communicant and not on the tongue.
Zielinski noted Mass and Communion is not being canceled at this time, writing that the situation is fluid and additional measures may be necessary as circumstances change.
Bishop Andrew Bellisario of the Archdiocese of Anchorage has stopped celebration of Mass and other large gatherings throughout that diocese through March 27.
“This includes all public liturgies, Masses, benedictions, Stations of the Cross, faith formation classes, and other types of church activities," Bellisario wrote in a Friday letter from his office. "Today’s directive was made for the common good and for the people of God entrusted in our care — many of whom are considered high risk and vulnerable.”
A notice has been posted on the web page of the Anchorage Alaska Temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Anchorage temple serves Alaska and the Yukon.
“Based on First Presidency direction, temple activities will be temporarily adjusted beginning March 16," it reads. "Where possible, living sealings and associated living ordinances will continue to be performed. If you have an existing appointment for a sealing or your own endowment, temple staff will be contacting you soon to confirm or adjust the appointment as needed. The performance of proxy ordinances will be suspended until further notice. Thank you.”
This story will be updated.
Contact staff writer Kyrie Long at 459-7510. Follow her on Twitter: twitter.com/FDNMlocal