Alaska’s COVID-19 alert level remains at “high” as 52 cases of the disease have been reported in the past 24 hours.
That includes 19 cases in Interior Alaska — 12 new cases in Fairbanks and seven cases in North Pole. New cases from across the state include 18 in Anchorage, two in the Kenai Peninsula Borough, two in Palmer, and one each in Bristol Bay and the Lake and Peninsula Boroughs combined, Chugiak, Eagle River, the Fairbanks North Star Borough, Juneau, Kotzebue, Soldotna, Wasilla and Utqiagvik.
Two nonresident cases were reported — one in Kotzebue in the mining industry and one that is under investigation for both location and the purpose of visit, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Human Services.
The total number of Alaska resident cases is 6,444, and the total number of nonresident cases is 921.
Of the 50 Alaska residents, 27 are male and 23 are female. One is under the age of 10; two are ages 10-19; 16 are ages 20-29; 14 are ages 30-39; four are ages 40-49; four are ages 50-59; six are ages 60-69; one is age 70-79; and two are over the age of 80.
So far, the state has seen 250 hospitalizations and 44 deaths. Four new hospitalizations and no new deaths were reported. Currently, 39 patients are hospitalized in Alaska with COVID-19, and six more patients are hospitalized who are considered “persons under investigation.”
A total of 2,198 Alaska residents have recovered.
A total of 408,564 tests have been conducted, with 10,535 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.45%.
The numbers listed here are from midnight until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.