Alaska saw its highest daily count of COVID-19 cases today with a combined 48 cases confirmed in residents and nonresidents over the last 24 hours.
A total of 36 state residents tested positive for the disease. Five of those are residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
The other 31 residents to have tested positive Monday include 22 from Anchorage, five from the Kenai Peninsula Borough, two from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, and one each from the City and Borough of Juneau and the Valdez-Cordova Census Area.
This brings the total number of state residents to have tested positive for the disease to 940.
About 42% of those cases remain active, up from Monday's 40%.
A total of 194 Fairbanks North Star Borough residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since mid-March, about 39% of which remain active.
Twelve new cases have been confirmed in nonresidents, more than half of which are seafood workers.
The nonresident cases include five seafood workers from the combined Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula boroughs, two seafood workers in the Sitka City and Borough, one seafood worker in the Dillingham Census Area, two tourists in the Kenai Peninsula Borough and one individual each in the Anchorage Municipality and Kenai Peninsula Borough whose reason to be in the state remains unknown.
This brings the total nonresident case count to 194. It remains unknown how many of these cases remain active.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.