Alaska has seen its highest daily COVID-19 case count with 46 new confirmations of the disease in 25 residents and 21 nonresidents reported this afternoon.
Of the 25 resident cases, eight are from the Fairbanks North Star Borough. This brings the borough total to 130, 44 of which remain active.
The other 17 resident cases include eight from Anchorage, five from the Kenai Peninsula Borough, two from the Mat-Su Borough, and one each from the Bethel Census Area and Valdez-Cordova Census area. The locations of the 21 nonresident cases have yet to be reported by state health officials.
Alaska has seen a significant spike in cases over the last month, with daily case counts beginning to increase May 22, the same day that Gov. Mike Dunleavy implemented the final phase of his plan to reopen the state following months of COVID-19 related closures.
At the time, only 10% of the state's cases were active. As of today, about 36% of the state's resident cases are active.
One new hospitalization announced this afternoon brings the state cumulative total of residents hospitalized for the disease to 65.
Currently, there are 14 Alaskans hospitalized either with a confirmed case of the disease or who are under investigation and await results.
No new deaths were reported today.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
