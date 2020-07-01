Alaska has gained 42 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to today's update from state Department of Health and Social Services. A new record high for active cases in the state of Alaska has been set with 436 currently active cases among state residents.
The state broke two records Tuesday, reporting 48 new cases, marking the highest daily case count since the virus first hit Alaska in mid-March, and 400 cases that still remained active at the time.
Today's new report shows 38 residents and four nonresidents have tested positive in the last 24 hours.
Three residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough are included in the 38 total resident cases, bringing the number of active cases in the borough to 60.
The other 35 resident cases include 17 from Anchorage; seven from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough; five from the Kenai Peninsula Borough; three from the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, which includes Delta Junction, Eagle, Tok and lands all the way to the Canada border; and one each from Northwest Arctic Borough, Nome Census Area and Ketchikan Gateway Borough.
On May 22, the day Gov. Mike Dunleavy implemented the final phase of his plan to reopen the state following months of virus-related closures, about 10% of the state's total cases were active. Today, almost 45% of the state's resident cases are active. It remains unclear how many of the nearly 200 nonresident cases remain active.
The four new nonresident cases were confirmed in two seafood workers — one in the Sitka City and Borough and one in an unknown location — and one visitor in Anchorage and one nonresident of unknown origin in an unknown location.
The governor met with reporters Tuesday evening for the first time in more than two weeks to discuss the spike in numbers, a surge that he says was always something that state officials expected to happen and that it shouldn't be cause for alarm.
"Right now our numbers are still pretty good," Dunleavy said. "Alaska's in very good shape compared to other locales."
Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink has encouraged Alaskans to wear a mask or cloth face covering while in public or around others, citing scientific evidence that shows wearing a mask or cloth face covering can diminish the spread of the disease. Dunleavy has opted to rely on Alaskans to voluntarily adhere to masking suggestions, telling reporters Tuesday he will not be reinstating his previous health mandates unless something dramatically changes.
One new hospitalization was announced, bringing the cumulative total to 68.
No new deaths were announced.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.