Alaska has seen its highest daily COVID-19 case count since the pandemic first hit the state in mid-March with 194 new resident cases and three new nonresident cases reported today.
Today also marks the 12th day in a row Alaska has reported more than 100 daily resident cases.
Fairbanks North Star Borough residents account for 55 of the new cases, bringing the borough resident case total to 1,333.
The borough has seen 350 new resident cases in the last two weeks alone and currently is reporting a 10.6% seven-day test positivity rate – meaning 1 in 10 tests administered in the last week has come back positive.
One of the nonresident cases reported today also was of an individual who tested positive while in the Fairbanks area. A total of 62 nonresidents have tested positive in the borough to date. It remains unknown how many remain in the area.
The largest portion of today's cases are residents of the Anchorage municipality, which had 116 of the new resident cases.
The Anchorage area is shown in red on the state of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services COVID-19 alert level map, as is the Fairbanks borough and the Northwest region of the state.
One new COVID-19 positive hospital patient has been added to the state total, bringing the tally to 301 as of today.
No new deaths were reported today.
A total of 479,374 tests have been performed to date.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
