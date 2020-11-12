Rep. Don Young announced today on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am feeling strong, following proper protocols, working from home in Alaska, and ask for privacy at this time. May God Bless Alaska,” Young tweeted.
Young, 87, just won his 25th term in the U.S. House.
Young once called the coronavirus the “beer virus” but later said the virus need to be taken seriously.
In late March Young issued a video statement retracting his former statements and urging constituents to heed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding social distancing.
“Weeks ago, I did not fully grasp the severity of this crisis,” Young says in the video. “But clearly we are in the midst of an urgent public health emergency.”
This story will be updated.
