Alaska Department of Health and Social Services COVID-19 data dashboard shows one new death of an Alaskan attributed to COVID-19. This brings the state total of COVID-19 related deaths to 11.
No additional information has been provided by the state at this time on the residence of the deceased or the nature of the death. The last recorded death was that of an Anchor Point man in early May.
State data also shows one new hospitalization as well — bringing the state cumulative total of Alaskans hospitalized for COVID-19 to 49. It remains unknown whether the new hospitalization and new death are related.
The state reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 today. These are made up of six new cases in the municipality of Anchorage, two in the Kenai Peninsula Borough, one in the Nome Census Area, one in the Northwest Arctic Borough and one in the Haines Borough.
This story will be updated.
