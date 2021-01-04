A total of 239 new COVID-19 cases were added to the list of Alaska’s infected, according to a report released by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services on Sunday. As of Saturday, no deaths were announced.
Of those cases, 232 were Alaska residents and seven were nonresident. The Bethel Census area saw the highest number of cases at 84. In Southcental, Anchorage recorded 39, Wasilla 27, Eagle River six, Palmer five, one each in Big Lake and Chugiak, as well as two cases in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.
Elsewhere in Alaska, Kusilvak Census Area reported 20; Fairbanks and North Pole had eight and one new cases, respectively; Utqiagvik reported four new cases; Kodiak two; and Chugiak, Cordova, the Nome Census Area, Seward, Sitka, Sutton and the North Slope Borough each had one new case.
According to the DHSS report, the majority of regions in Alaska remain in high alert status with two in intermediate status. The Fairbanks North Star Borough is fifth in high alert levels with 32.18 cases per 100,000 people. The Yukon Delta Region is currently seeing 138.45 cases per 100,000 and continues to remain at the highest alert in Alaska.
As of Sunday, 87 patients with the disease are in hospital, thirteen of which are considered “persons under investigation” while the additional 74 are confirmed as having contracted COVID. The total number of hospitalizations that have occurred, according to DHSS, is 1,013.
Vaccines continue to make their rounds with 13,722 Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations administered across the state. For information about vaccination eligibility visit bit.ly/38bT3pX.
