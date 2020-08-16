Alaska recorded 106 new resident cases of COVID-19 Saturday, continuing a recent upturn in the number being reported.
Anchorage accounted for nearly half of the new cases, at 51.
Ten of the new cases were of residents in the Fairbanks North Star Borough — nine in Fairbanks and one in North Pole, according to Sunday’s update from the state Department of Health and Social Services.
Other cases were recorded in Wasilla, Juneau, Soldotna, Kenai, Sterling, Bethel, Dillingham, Homer, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Valdez-Cordova Census Area, Utqiaġvik, Anchor Point, Chugiak, Cordova, Eagle River, Kodiak, Kotzebue and Palmer.
Three new nonresident cases were also part of Sunday’s update. Two of the cases were of seafood workers in Sitka and the third was listed as being under investigation.
The total number of resident cases is now 4,259 and the total number of nonresident cases is 801.
Of those, 1,237 are listed as recovered. The remainder, excluding the 28 deaths, are considered active cases.
Current hospitalizations related to COVID-19 stand at 42, with four of those being people whose cases are under investigation for possible COVID-19.
No additional deaths related to the virus have been reported.
