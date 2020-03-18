The Alaska Railroad is suspending regularly scheduled Aurora Winter Train passenger service between Anchorage and Fairbanks from Thursday through April 30. The railroad will provide passenger service to the roadless area between Talkeetna and Hurricane via the Hurricane Turn Train on Thursday, April 2.
“We recognize that this could be a significant inconvenience for many people, particularly those who have no other way to access their homes and properties along the Railbelt, so we will still operate a limited service Hurricane Turn Train, as scheduled, for April 2 to make sure they are not stranded,” railroad President and CEO Bill O’Leary said in a news release.
Freight service will not be affected.
Passenger service personnel are reaching out to notify and refund all passengers and tour operators with bookings on suspended trains. The railroad is extending a flexible 24-hour cancellation policy through the summer 2020 season for those who have already made bookings.