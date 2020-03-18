The Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. reported a massive dip in value of Alaska’s oil wealth fund as of Monday.
The total value of the fund as of July 1, 2019 was $66.3 billion. The fund had increased to $66.9 billion by Nov. 1. Due to the stock market crash amid the growing COVID-19 outbreak, as of Feb. 29, the fund had lost $5 billion.
In the approximate two weeks since then, the fund has continued to fall, reaching a low of $58.7 billion Monday.
APFC’s Chief Investment Officer Marcus Frampton acknowledged the drop in a statement released this week, noting he remains confident the fund can serve its purpose.
“Through the extreme market volatility prevailing in markets for the past several weeks, the APFC portfolio has held up well,” he said. “The fund has ample liquidity to fulfill all our obligations and to opportunistically add to positions where we perceive there to be compelling value.
“Additionally, the APFC team’s conservative positioning of the portfolio entering this episode, with an overweight to cash and fixed income, has resulted in very strong relative performance and enviable levels of dry powder to deploy into investment opportunities,” he said.