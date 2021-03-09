All Alaskans 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Tuesday evening that the vaccine is available for everyone who lives or works in Alaska and is 16 or older, making Alaska the first state in the nation to remove eligibility requirements.
“This does feel like a gigantic milestone in so many ways to get to the point where we can offer protection for anyone who wants it in the state,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Anne Zink said. “Soon this virus will be a preventable disease if people choose to get vaccinated.”
To register for the vaccination, Alaskans can go to covidvax.Alaska.gov or call 907-646-3322 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays and to 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends.
Fairbanks did not have any new appointments as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, but more appointments will be added as they become available. Locations in Fairbanks that might have open vaccine appointments include Costco, University Safeway, Fred Meyer West, Foundation Health Partners, Chena Health and Walmart. You can call the locations, confirm availability and set an appointment.
The state decided to open vaccines to all Alaskans for several reasons, including the increasing vaccine availability and the effective vaccine rollout, especially by tribal health organizations, Dunleavy said.
“It’s a combination of the fact that we are gonna get more vaccines, that we have a number of effective systems in place,” he said, “and that there is some leveling off of folks demanding vaccines.”
Zink said the state is expecting well over 100,000 doses for the next month, and the nation is seeing significant increases in manufacturing and production that can allow states to vaccinate more people.
Other reasons for opening vaccinations are the possibility of the faster spread of COVID-19 variants and the need to help Alaska’s summer-oriented economy.
“We are hoping that we can get our cruise ships back here, the tourism industry back here, we are hoping that we can get Alaskans working together building Alaska this summer, mixing and mingling.”
Three vaccines are approved and available to Alaskans: the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is available to individuals 16 and older, while the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are available to 18 and above.
“All of these vaccines essentially are teaching our bodies how to fight this virus once you see it,” Zink said. “All three of these vaccines are safe and efficacious.” She added that the vaccines also seem to work against the known COVID-19 virus variants.
As of Tuesday, almost 24% of Alaskans received at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 16% are fully vaccinated.
“Vaccination is the fastest way to open Alaska’s economy and communities,” Zink said. “This is our shot to end this pandemic. This enables people to gather indoors without masks, it provides protection while you are traveling outside of Alaska for businesses, go to restaurants, go into gyms and theaters without having to worry about getting sick in the same way.”
TCC opens the vaccine for 45 and older
All Fairbanks residents 45 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine through Tanana Chiefs Conference starting today.
“We are excited to be able to offer the vaccine to the greater Fairbanks community,” said Chief and Chairman PJ Simon in a prepared statement, “The more people within the community who are vaccinated, the closer we will get to herd immunity and the better protected everyone will be.”
To set up an appointment, residents can visit TCC’s website at www.tananachiefs.org /vaccine-request.
“There will be a limited number of appointments available each day, so we ask for everyone’s patience as our scheduling staff work through a large volume of requests,” the TCC officials wrote in the press release.
From late December up to last week, TCC administered more than 11,000 doses of vaccines.
“Team TCC has been going the extra mile to ensure that patients are vaccinated in Fairbanks and the 26 rural communities we provide health care services to,” PJ Simon wrote in an email to the News-Miner last week.
By last Friday, TCC had administered both first and second vaccine doses to all 26 villages.
After vaccinating their senior patients, the organization made the vaccine available to all their clients and employees older than 16, as well as their household members. Then they expanded the availability to contractors, and in late February — to employees of the Fairbanks North Star School District.
“I am proud of the staff here at TCC who have worked tirelessly to ensure that our tribal communities receive the vaccine,” Chief Simon said. “It is because of their hard work that we are now able to offer the vaccine to those who do not normally receive care at our health facilities.”
TCC plans to consider lowering the age range again as appointments become available.
