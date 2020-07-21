Alaskans traveling to New York will now have to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Tuesday, adding Alaska and nine states to a list of states with significant community spread of COVID-19. The additional states include Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington. The 31-state list includes, in total, Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
The quarantine applies to anyone arriving in New York from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average, according to a news release from Cuomo's office.
"The restaurants and bars that encourage young people to congregate threaten to bring us back to the hell we experienced three months ago — yesterday, the State Liquor Authority suspended the liquor licenses of four bars and restaurants," Cuomo said in the release. "This is a dangerous situation, and the bad operators will make it worse for themselves and everyone, so be smart, wear a mask, stay New York Tough."
The New York quarantine is part of that state's effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The release includes 855 new coronavirus cases in New York, bringing their total number of cases to 408,181 with new cases reported in 46 counties.
While Alaska's COVID-19 is significantly lower than New York's, Alaska set a record Monday with 141 new cases, with 75 residents and 66 nonresidents testing positive. Tuesday's case count stands at 109 positive cases with 92 residents and 17 nonresidents testing positive. Alaska has a total caseload of 2,041 as of Tuesday, with 63% of those deemed active cases.
In June, the tri-state governors — Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont — issued the initial travel quarantine list. Travelers arriving at New York's airports can expect to fill out paperwork that state officials will use to ensure travelers abide by the state's rules, according to a report from NBC 4 New York. Failure to complete the paperwork could result in a $2,000 fine and mandatory quarantine, the report states.
Alaska Airlines offers flights from Alaska to New York City's major airports.
Contact Features Editor Gary Black at 459-7504 or at twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.