Alaska’s military bases and installations are in the planning and preparation stages of responding to COVID-19. No military exercises have yet been canceled and there are currently no disruptions to day-to-day operations, according to representatives from Fort Wainwright, Eielson Air Force Base and U.S. Army Alaska.
“We have no confirmed COVID-19 cases whatsoever, at this point,” said Grant Sattler, public officer for Fort Wainwright, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska.
According to Sattler, staff at Fort Wainwright are currently in the “planning and preparation” stages for responding to COVID-19.
“That’s for the protection of our soldiers, families and civilians, and for the prioritization of what we need to do to maintain mission assurance and the continued ability to conduct our military missions,” he said.
Sattler said that operations are continuing as normal and the only measures currently being taken are preventative. This includes tabletop exercises to establish contingency plans that address various potential scenarios that may arise as the situation changes.
“That’s what we’re doing internally. The Army is strong on planning for all sorts of things, so we’re bringing that Army planning model together with the medical planners to work in a concerted manner,” he said. “We do have the advantage here in Alaska that we’re not the first to face it.”
Staff are following all edicts from the Department of Defense and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. On Wednesday, the Department of Defense announced travelrestrictions for 60 days for service members, DOD civilians and families traveling to, from, or through Level 3 locations, as designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These restrictions are effective as of today. Updates on which countries are designated as Level 3 can be found on the CDC website at bit.ly/2U08p8O.
The department also issued updated Force Health Protection guidance that requires a screening and 14-day self-monitoring at home upon return for all DOD personnel who have traveled from, to or through Level 2 or 3 countries.This self-monitoring period was among the issues addressed by Lt. Col. Dr. Matthew Ramage, a doctor stationed on Eielson Air Force Base, during a Town Hall meeting broadcast on Facebook Live at noon Thursday.
Rammage went over COVID-19 symptoms and encouraged preventative measures, like washing hands and avoiding crowded public areas, before answering questions submitted by active duty servicemen and members of the public. One of the questions related to servicemen who are soon to be undergoing a permanent change of station, from an Air Force base in the Republic of Korea to Alaska. Sattler began by saying there are “a myriad of folks that are coming” from the Korean Peninsula.
“Korea has a wide public spread of COVID-19, both on and off the bases,” Sattler said. “From the active duty member’s perspective, in order to start duty and interact with the rest of the base population, there will be a recommendation from your commander to quarantine yourself.
“We are actively getting the names of members who are inbound from these locations and giving them to Public Health. So Public Health should be reaching out to you once they get your name in order to monitor you and give you any information and answer any questions you have — as well as be a point of contact for you, if you start to have symptoms.”
Only servicemen who meet the testing criteria outlined by the CDC will be tested. As it stands those criteria are: exhibiting symptoms, and having recently travelled in a nation with a high rate of transmission or having exposure to a person known to have the virus. Rammage noted there is still a “very limited supply of testing kits that are out there.”
“We’re trying to triage to make sure we’re using these testing kits with the best effect, rather than potentially testing everybody out there who might just have a normal cold,” he said.
Colonel Benjamin Bishop, Commander of the 354th Fighter Wing at Eielson Air Force Base, said there have been no “immediate mission impacts.” With regard to the various military exercises planned — including four Red Flag Alaska exercises — none have been canceled.
“That is something we are monitoring closely. At this point there is no plan to cancel any red flag exercises,” he said, though he noted that travel restrictions may ultimately have an impact. “We are encouraging people to be educated with the CDC recommendations.”
John Pennell, media relations chief for U.S. Army Alaska, confirmed that no exercises have been canceled as of yet. He noted that all military personnel are adhering to the travel restrictions.
Among concerns that may eventually cause an impact is a disruption in chains of supply — especially for those stationed in Interior Alaska. While there is no indication of that currently happening, Pennell said “It wouldn’t surprise me if the supply chain were to take a hit.”
