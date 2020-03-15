The state justice system is taking steps to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on jails and courts.
According to a news release issued Friday by the Department of Corrections, all visiting has been temporarily suspended at corrections facilities statewide. The suspension is effective immediately and includes outside volunteers, tours and groups who routinely come into the institutions.
“This was not an easy decision to make,” said Commissioner Dahlstrom. “I recognize how important family contact is to both inmates and their loved ones, so I am looking into other options to be sure communication continues while visiting is suspended.”
Chaplaincy and contract services at all institutions will continue normal operations, according to the release.
Other steps the DoC has taken include screening questions for COVID-19 during criminal booking, increasing the frequency of cleaning high-use areas, hiring additional inmate workers to clean facilities and providing additional hygiene products to inmates free of charge.
Each facility in the DoC system is stocking additional medical supplies and staff have placed posters in living areas, work areas, and clinics stressing the importance of hand washing and disease prevention. The DoC has also waived medical copays for prison-based health services to ensure individual economic concerns do not limit an inmates’ willingness to seek medical care.
If the virus enters a facility, the DoC will attempt to ameliorate the spread of the disease within the inmate population and to surrounding communities by coordinating with state and federal health officials to enact medical and environmental safety measures, including quarantine and isolation procedures, according to the release.
“At this time, the Department is being proactive instead of reactive. Due to the nature of the environment and the challenges we face with regard to social distancing, it is important we are staying ahead of this,” Dahlstrom said.
Superintendents at each facility have informed inmate populations of outbreak response protocols and the actions being taken to reduce the amount of movement and possible exposure.
The DoC is also working with Department of Law and the courts to address conducting remote hearings, if needed. According to a news release issued Friday by the Alaska Court System, the Alaska Supreme Court has issued a special order allowing presiding judges for the state’s four judicial districts to postpone new jury trials if needed.
Jury trials will continue as scheduled in the Fourth Judicial District — which includes Fairbanks, Delta Junction, Tok, Nenana, Bethel, Aniak, Emonnak, Fort Yukon and Hooper Bay — and in the First Judicial District, which includes Southeast Alaska communities such as Juneau, Ketchikan and Haines. The Second Judicial District, which includes Kotzebue, Nome, Unalakleet and Utqiagvik, did not have any jury trials scheduled.
New jury trials in the Third Judicial District communities of Anchorage, Kenai and Palmer are suspended for the week of March 16. Six jury trials scheduled to start in Anchorage next week would have required over two hundred potential jurors to assemble, according to the release.
“Disaster emergency declarations by the State of Alaska and the Municipality of Anchorage, and school closures may affect the availability of court staff, attorneys and jurors to begin these trials,” the release states.
Jury trials already underway will continue, while suspended trials will be rescheduled at a later date. Grand jury hearings in all districts will continue as scheduled, but may be moved to larger spaces to accommodate social distancing needs.
“The Alaska Court System has been actively preparing a response to the virus that is comprehensive yet flexible to adjust as matters change. If proceedings and services need to be reduced, the courts will continue to perform essential functions and ensure due process.”
Essential proceedings such as domestic violence, stalking and sexual assault protective orders, emergency mental health proceedings, criminal arraignments, bail hearings, changes of plea hearings, search warrants, emergency child in need of aid hearings, delinquency hearings and emergency guardianship petitions will continue, but delays may be unavoidable, according to the release.
The state court system website posted a notice Friday which reads, “If you are sick or suspect you have been exposed to COVID-19, please do not come to the court. If you are scheduled to come to court for jury service or other official business, call your local courthouse to inform them an determine the best course of action. Communication is key! You can find your local court’s contact information at courts.alaska.gov/courtdir/index.htm.”
