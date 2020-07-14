Alaska in seven days has recorded just under 25% of its total combined resident and nonresident cases of COVID-19 since the first cases were recorded in the state in early March.
Tuesday's update from the state Department of Health and Social Services showed 54 new cases recorded in the 24-hour period of Monday, 40 among residents and 14 among nonresidents.
The new cases raise the combined total to 1,899. Of those, 1,579 are attributed to Alaska residents, and 320 are attributed to nonresidents.
From Tuesday, July 7, through Monday of this week, the state gained a combined 472 cases — 24.85% of the statewide total.
Five of the new resident cases were of Fairbanks residents. The other cases were from Anchorage, Wasilla, Soldotna, Juneau, Palmer, Sterling, the Valdez-Cordova Census Area and theYukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
The nonresident cases were recorded of people in Anchorage, the combined Bristol Bay and Lake & Peninsula boroughs, the northern Kenai Peninsula Borough, and the Petersburg Borough. The location of three others is listed as unknown on the state's report.
Of the state's total resident cases, 920, or 58%, are listed as active, and 642 others are of people who have recovered. Seventeen Alaskans have died, some of them out of state, from causes associated with the disease.
Contact Editor Rod Boyce at 459-7585. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMeditor.