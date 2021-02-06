2020 saw 411 more deaths in Alaska than 2019, a rise of 8.8%, according to preliminary numbers from the Alaska Division of Public Health.
COVID-19 explains some of it but diabetes, liver disease and cirrhosis fatalities shot up. Heart disease, cancer and unintentional injuries continue to be the leading causes of death in Alaska, the report shows.
COVID-19 deaths are not listed on the report but the state attributed 245 deaths to the virus last year, making it the fourth leading cause of death in Alaska in 2020.
The total number of deaths statewide for the year was listed as 5,033, up from 4,622 in 2019.
The report, which lists about a dozen causes of death, is available on the Division of Public Health’s data and statistics website at bit.ly/2MVM7VM.
The 2020 death count “may be incomplete” due to a lag in reporting, according to a summary.
Diabetes deaths grew by 47% last year to 164 people versus 111 diabetes fatalities in 2019. Chronic liver disease and cirrhosis deaths grew by 44% with 159 deaths last year versus 110 deaths in 2019.
The number of people whose deaths were attributed to suicide last year was 193, which is down from 2019 when 209 suicides were reported.
Mortality rates also dropped for things like homicide and vehicle crashes last year compared with 2019. The number of deaths by homicide was 48, down from 79 in 2019. Vehicles accidents claimed the lives of 77 people last year, down from 93 people in 2019.
The number of people who died of COVID-19 in 2020 is listed on a separate state report and represents about 5% of total deaths for 2020. Alaska’s virus fatality rate of 0.5% is one of the lowest among the 50 states. The U.S. virus fatality rate is 1.7%, and Canada’s COVID-19 fatality rate is 2.5%.
Cancer killed 1,007 people in Alaska last year, down from 1,023 people in 2019, and remains the No. 1 cause of death in Alaska. Heart disease claimed 861 lives, up from 842 fatalities in 2019, and remains the second-leading cause of death. Accidental injuries killed 400 people last year, down from 434 people in 2019, according to the preliminary numbers.
The number of people who died of influenza and pneumonia in 2020 was listed as 50, which is five more than in 2019 but down from prior years.
Motor vehicle accidents killed 77 people in Alaska in 2020, down from 93 people in 2019, 95 people in 2018 and 102 people in 2017.
The number of deaths attributed to stroke in 2020 was 204, down from 210 in 2019.
The number of deaths attributed to kidney disease, 60, last year was on par with 2019 with 62 kidney disease fatalities.
Chronic lower respiratory disease was blamed for 201 deaths in 2020, while 202 people reportedly died of the illness in 2019.
