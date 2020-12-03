Alaska saw 689 new people infected with COVID-19 on Wednesday, 12 of which were reported in Fairbanks.
Virus transmission across Alaska increased for the ninth week in a row, while Fairbanks and the Interior saw a decrease in case rates, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services report.
Other locations in Alaska where case rates slowed include Juneau, Southeast Alaska and Anchorage, though Anchorage’s high positivity case rate suggests that the actual case count is possibly significantly higher than the reports show.
The largest increases in case rates were in the Mat-Su Borough, which saw a 64% increase, and Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta Regions with a 29% rise.
Based on the current trend, the cases in Alaska are expected to double around every 42 days.
All reported numbers continue to be an underestimation since health officials are unable to report the increasing cases right away.
“Every case is counted, it just might take us a little while,” epidemiologist Louisa Castrodale said during a Wednesday video conference.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 virus continue to rise, with 24 recorded on Tuesday and 19 on Monday. While more than 40% of regular in-patient beds remain available in Alaska hospitals, only 20% of ICU beds are unoccupied. Alaska Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink said that Alaska’s medical system is becoming more and more stretched.
Testing, wearing a mask and staying six feet away remain the best ways to help mitigate the virus spread.
Officials at the Center of Disease Control and Prevention revised quarantined guidelines Wednesday. Instead of two weeks of self-isolation, now it is suggested to quarantine for seven days if you also received a negative test result, and 10 days if you have not got tested.
“When you stay away you have the power to shape this pandemic,” Zink said, adding that it’s important to “hang on” and follow the guidelines before the vaccine becomes available. “Sometimes it feels like it’s never going to end but it will end,” she said.
