The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services has confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 11 new cases in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
The 11 new cases in the borough consist of nine cases in Fairbanks and two cases in North Pole.
The 11 cases is a one-day high for the borough since the outbreak began. The previous one-day high was five cases on March 16.
The state's total has risen to 213.
No new deaths or hospitlizations were announced this afternoon.
This story will be updated.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.