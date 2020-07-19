Alaska recorded 121 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to this morning’s update from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
The new cases include 82 among Alaska residents, the highest one-day total of residents since the first cases were recorded in Alaska in early March, and 39 among nonresidents.
The new cases bring the resident total to 1,874 and the nonresident total to 403.
Nine of the additional resident cases are of residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Information about the location of the nonresident cases was not available on the state’s data dashboard.
No additional deaths were reported in the morning update from the health department.
The data is from the 24-hour period that ended at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.
This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.
