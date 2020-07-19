Updated 5:14 p.m.: Alaska recorded 119 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to Sunday’s update from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
The new cases include 82 among Alaska residents, the highest one-day total of residents since the first cases were recorded in Alaska in early March, and 37 among nonresidents.
The new cases bring the resident total to 1,874 and the nonresident total to 403.
Nine of the additional resident cases are of Fairbanks residents. Other resident cases were as follows: Anchorage, 36; Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area, 10; Wasilla, seven; Eagle River, four; Juneau, four; Soldotna, three; Homer, two; and one each in Ketchikan, the Nome Census Area, Nikiski, Palmer, the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, Seward and Sutton-Alpine.
The Southeast Fairbanks Census Area is a large region that includes Delta Junction, Eagle, Tok and lands all the way to the Canada border.
For the nonresident cases, 36 are of seafood workers in Unalaska associated with the American Triumph seafood-processing vessel, according to the health department’s update. The remaining case is from the city and borough of Juneau.
No additional deaths or hospitalizations were reported in the Sunday update.
The data is from the 24-hour period that ended at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.
Editor's note: This update also includes a revision to the daily total. Two cases have been reclassified, according to the state health department.
