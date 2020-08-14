The state of Alaska on Friday surpassed 4,000 COVID-19 resident cases since the first reports of the pandemic occurred in mid-March.
This new level was reached with 102 new resident cases reported by state health officials Friday, bringing the total number of residents to have tested positive for the disease to 4,073.
Seventy-four of these new cases were confirmed in Anchorage residents. The area has been deemed a hot spot by state health officials as about 62% of last week's cases were residents of the city.
Friday's resident case report included one new case in a resident of the Fairbanks North Star Borough. The others were scattered among Juneau, Eagle River, Soldotna, Chugiak, Douglas, Northwest Arctic Borough, Ketchikan, Kusilvak Census Area, Palmer, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Sitka, Unalaska and Wasilla.
About 70% of the state's resident cases remain active. A recovered individual is considered to be one who no longer requires isolation from others.
Five new nonresident cases were also reported Friday.
Three oil industry workers at Prudhoe Bay have tested positive, as has one unknown individual each in Anchorage and Juneau.
A total of 796 nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19 while in Alaska as of Friday's report. About 77% of these cases have been deemed active by state health officials.
Friday saw two new COVID-19 related hospitalizations and no new deaths.
A total of 295,929 tests have been conducted in Alaska to date. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.72%.
