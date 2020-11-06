Alaska surpassed 17,000 resident cases Thursday with a new report of 296 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. Alaska residents accounted for all but five of those, and residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough made up 23 of those.
These new local cases were confirmed among 20 Fairbanks residents and three residents of North Pole, bringing the borough case total to 2,399.
South of Fairbanks, the Denali Borough in its weekly report Thursday announced six new positive COVID-19 cases in the Denali Borough since Oct. 30. Five of the new cases are borough residents and one case is a non-borough resident currently working in Healy.
The new cases bring the Denali Borough resident total case count to 32, over the course of the pandemic. Some of the cases are not yet listed on the state of Alaska DHSS and Denali Borough COVID-19 dashboards, according to a press release from the Denali Borough.
The resident alert level, based on the average daily case rate over the last 14 days per 100,000 population, remains high in the Denali Borough as is much of the state, including the Fairbanks borough. The 14-day case average is 49.7 cases per 100,000 statewide. The Fairbanks North Star Borough’s 14-day average case total is slightly lower at 39.18 cases per 100,000.
The Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region remains on the highest alert in the state with a 14-day average case load of more than 100. More than 970 cases have been confirmed in the region since the pandemic begin and certain communities like Bethel and Chevak have reported staggering numbers of cases which present a significant danger when paired with a small community without easy access to comprehensive medical care.
Another 36 cases were reported Thursday in Bethel.
Hospitalizations across the state continue to rise with ten new reported hospitalizations confirmed Thursday. Currently there are 94 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in hospitals across Alaska, according to a state report. Another 15 patients in hospitals are suspected of having the virus but await test results. Seven of these patients are currently on ventilators, the state says.
There are currently three COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized in the Interior.
A total of 781,826 tests have been conducted, with 29,173 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 7.15%.
A total of 48,132 tests have been performed in the Fairbanks North Star Borough to date, 1,691 of which were conducted over the last week. The current test positive rate in the borough is 6.98%.
