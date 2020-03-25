Alaska now has 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. today, according to the Department of Health and Social Services.
The state's case count webpage is now breaking case counts down by community rather than just region as was previously done. According to the state's data, Fairbanks has confirmed eight cases and North Pole has three confirmed cases. This is two additional cases since yesterday. Most of the new cases are in the Anchorage area.
A male employee at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Foundation Health Partners, which operates the hospital.
The employee was self-monitoring for symptoms as part of a new mandatory temperature monitoring system put into place for all employees last week, but was not self-isolating at the time.
When he began experiencing symptoms Friday he began isolating at home. When his symptoms progressed, he took the test on Saturday at Tanana Valley Clinic's 1st Care.
His results were confirmed late Monday. He is now self-isolating at home and his symptoms and state of health are being monitored by the foundation's occupational health system, according to Shelley Ebenal, CEO and director of the foundation, which also operates Tanana Valley Clinic and Denali Center.
This case is not a new case for the state and was reported by the Department of Health and Social Services as one of the two new cases in Fairbanks on Tuesday.
The last contact the employee had with hospital staff was Friday, Ebenal said, adding that the state epidemiology team is in the process of tracing and the foundation is in the process of informing any known contacts of the patient.
"This is an eventuality that we have prepared for," said Dr. Angelique Ramirez, quality medical director for Foundation Health Partners.
The employee is isolating at home and being monitored by occupational health but Foundation Health Partners was unaware of his current condition.
Also Wednesday, Tanana Chiefs Conference confirmed a positive test. Results came back this morning but few details on the individual were provided. The test was administered last week, according to Victor Joseph, chief and chairman of the Fairbanks-based organization. This patient is the one new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Fairbanks this afternoon by DHSS.
Ramirez explained that the foundation and health care facilities are taking stock of their personal protective gear and implementing "thoughtful use" of the equipment so as to use stores responsibly amid concerns of an eventual shortage should cases continue to rise.
This story will be updated.
