The Alaska Court System will be operating with "significantly reduced staffing levels" and limiting public access to courthouses as of today, March 17, according to a notice posted on the system's website.
The staffing reduction is the result of absenteeism caused by the school district closures as well as the decision to quarantine for 14 days all staff and judicial officers who have returned from travel outside Alaska.
Some hearings and trials may be postponed with little notice, but the court system is working to identify priority and emergency hearings that cannot be delayed.
For members of the public, courthouse access is prohibited for anyone who has flu-like symptoms, has traveled outside Alaska in the last 14 days, lives with or has had close contact with anyone who has been outside Alaska within the last 14 days, has been directed to quarantine, isolate or self-monitor at home for the coronavirus by a medical provider, or has been diagnosed with or has had close contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19.
Those who have court proceedings, jury service or other official business but meet the criteria listed above are instructed to call their local courthouse to inform officials of their situation and determine the best course of action. Courthouse phone numbers can be found at www.courts.alaska.gov/courtdir/index.htm#trial.