Three more cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed Saturday in Alaska, all in the Southeast city of Ketchikan. The city has six confirmed cases.
According to the joint emergency operations center, all three of the new cases are people who are close contacts of those previously diagnosed.
“If the growth continues at the current rate, by the end of the week Ketchikan could have over 20 positive cases of COVID-19 in the community,” a news release said. “We need to stop the spread now.”
A health mandate issued Friday by state authorities also restricts gatherings of more than 10 people in the Ketchikan Gateway Borough, as well as the Fairbanks North Star Borough, where three cases were previously identified.
On Friday, Anchorage residents also were urged to "hunker down" and shelter in place to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.