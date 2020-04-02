There are eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alaska, according to the Department of Health and Social Services — bringing the state total to 151 cases.
These new cases are made up of four in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, one in the Ketchikan Gateway Borough, one in the City and Borough of Juneau, one in the Municipality of Anchorage and one in the Mat-Su. That makes a total of 44 cases in the Fairbanks borough.
The state health department has updated its COVID-19 webpage to keep track of cases by borough rather than community.
There are four additional hospitalizations –– bringing the state total to 13.
A total of 5,530 COVID-19 tests have been performed as of today, Gov. Mike Dunleavy told reporters this afternoon.
Additionally, state healthcare facilities have a total of 73,000 available surgical masks, 26,000 N-85 masks and 4,700 gowns, Dunleavy said.
This story will be updated.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.